Janelle James to host ‘The Final Straw’ game show on ABC

The upcoming show will premiere this summer on the network and is executive produced by NFL star Peyton Manning

Get ready for more Janelle James. The Abbott Elementary breakout star is set to host The Final Straw, Deadline has reported.

The show, set for a July 10 premiere on ABC, has a Jenga-style format. In the competition, four teams are tasked with removing all kinds of stacked objects like small kitchen appliances and basketballs from large leaning towers. The challenge for each team is to pull items from the stack without toppling the towers. The last team standing (with a tower intact) will advance to the very challenging “The Mega Stack” round. If successful, the team wins a grand prize.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” James said. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Janelle James attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

As theGrio previously reported, Abbott Elementary has become a smash hit for ABC, becoming the network’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. (Not surprisingly, the series was renewed for a second season. James will return as fan-favorite, Principal Ava.)

The actress and comedian also took to social media to share her excitement about her new venture. She wrote on Twitter, “Continuing my journey to prove I can do anything, I’ll be hosting a GAME SHOW this summer on @ABCNetwork ! #thefinalstraw.”

Continuing my journey to prove I can do anything, I'll be hosting a GAME SHOW this summer on @ABCNetwork ! #thefinalstraw pic.twitter.com/nl95HBbLKa — Janelle James, moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) May 23, 2022

Through his production company, Omaha Productions, NFL great Peyton Manning is one of the show’s executive producers.

Rob Mills, EVP, unscripted and alternative entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said of the series, “The Final Straw is a fresh and exciting format that you truly have not seen anywhere else. It’s a simple concept with big visuals that is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long. With Janelle’s spot-on comedic timing and Peyton’s knack for competition, we have the perfect duo to launch ABC’s newest unscripted series.”

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “Ava vs. Superintendent” – With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the Superintendent. However, their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava. Meanwhile, Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn’t agree with her blackmail idea on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Ser Baffo) JANELLE JAMES

The Final Straw will air alongside game show mainstays like Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Check out the trailer for The Final Straw below.

