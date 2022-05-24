Kanye West teams up with McDonald’s for packaging design project

The 24-time Grammy winner posted that he's collaborating with the fast-food company to redesign its imaging.

Kanye West recently announced that he’s working with McDonald’s. The 24-time Grammy winner posted on social media confirming a collaboration with the fast-food chain to reimagine its packaging.

After weeks of inactivity on Instagram, West broke his silence with his current lone post on the platform. It includes a photo of a digital cube design resembling a cheeseburger with the McDonald’s logo on top.

In the caption, West wrote, “Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.” In his Instagram Story, he posted the photo with a caption reading, “Next week it’s the fries,” referencing a lyric from his 2005 number one Billboard 100 single, “Gold Digger,” TMZ reported.

This is West’s latest business venture with a major company. His Yeezy brand teamed up with Gap and high-end fashion line Balenciaga to form YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA.

West has already built an empire with his connection to Adidas. His Yeezy shoe brand helped catapult him into billionaire status, THR reports.

His net worth was listed as $6.6 billion in 2021, according to Business Insider. Between $3.2 and $4.7 billion comes from his Adidas partnership with $970 million coming from his Gap deal.

Despite all of West’s business dealings, he is still entrenched in his music. Just months after winning two more Grammy Awards, he will release a new single, “True Love,” featuring XXXTentacion on the late rapper’s forthcoming Hulu documentary, Look at Me. The film premieres on May 26, while the song and its accompanying soundtrack album will drop the following day.

