Janet Jackson and Kanye West docs up for MTV Movie & TV award in new category
The nominations, released yesterday, featured some of the biggest Black artists from the past year.
Janet Jackson and Kanye West are among the contenders in a category that will debut at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will air live on June 5.
Describing it as an “epic one-night-only event,” MTV is for the first time combining the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. There are six new categories this year, including Best Music Documentary.
Per a press release, both Jackson and West were nominated for their projects, JANET JACKSON. (a candid retrospective of the artist’s life and career) and Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (a deep dive into West’s creative process). Titles featuring The Beatles, Olivia Rodrigo, and Oasis round out the category.
The nominations, released yesterday, featured some of the biggest Black talents from the past year, including Zendaya. The actress was recognized for her work in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Best Kiss) and Euphoria (Best Performance in a Show). Euphoria leads the pack as the most nominated scripted television series this year with six nods.
Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose, who will be joining the Season 4 cast of Westworld, earned a nomination for Breakthrough Performance for her role as Anita in West Side Story. She also won an Oscar for that role. Trevor Noah earned a nomination for Best Talk/Topical Show for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, setting him up against Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.
In the Best Host category, Charlamagne Tha God was recognized for his work on Tha God’s Honest Truth, as was Rupaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul also earned nods for Best Competition Series, and the reality show has several other nominations.
Fan voting is open on the official MTV website through May 18. Visit MTV here for more information on the awards and how to vote.
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. It will be simulcast on MTV.
The full nominee’s list:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Ted Lasso
Squid Game
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP (New category)
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG (New category)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In); New category
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE (New category)
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN (New category)
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (New category)
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Voting is open now over at MTV.
