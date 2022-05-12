Janet Jackson and Kanye West docs up for MTV Movie & TV award in new category

The nominations, released yesterday, featured some of the biggest Black artists from the past year.



Janet Jackson and Kanye West are among the contenders in a category that will debut at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will air live on June 5.

Describing it as an “epic one-night-only event,” MTV is for the first time combining the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. There are six new categories this year, including Best Music Documentary.

Per a press release, both Jackson and West were nominated for their projects, JANET JACKSON. (a candid retrospective of the artist’s life and career) and Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (a deep dive into West’s creative process). Titles featuring The Beatles, Olivia Rodrigo, and Oasis round out the category.

Janet Jackson attends her residency debut “Metamorphosis” after party at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose, who will be joining the Season 4 cast of Westworld, earned a nomination for Breakthrough Performance for her role as Anita in West Side Story. She also won an Oscar for that role. Trevor Noah earned a nomination for Best Talk/Topical Show for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, setting him up against Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.

In the Best Host category, Charlamagne Tha God was recognized for his work on Tha God’s Honest Truth, as was Rupaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul also earned nods for Best Competition Series, and the reality show has several other nominations.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Official Logo

Fan voting is open on the official MTV website through May 18. Visit MTV here for more information on the awards and how to vote.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. It will be simulcast on MTV.

The full nominee’s list:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Ted Lasso

Squid Game

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Zendaya at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Zoë Kravitz attends “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘West Side Story’ at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images )

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP (New category)

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG (New category)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

Jennifer Hudson attends the premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre last month in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley attend the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In); New category

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE (New category)

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Charlamagne tha God attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN (New category)

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (New category)

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Kanye West enjoys an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena last month in Los Angeles. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

