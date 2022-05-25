Brandy responds to Jack Harlow not knowing her music with ‘First Class’ freestyle

Days after Jack Harlow admitted not knowing Brandy’s music, the Grammy award-winning singer responded to the rapper with her version of his current hit song, “First Class.”

In the playful freestyle, she raps about her legacy, re-introducing herself as “one of the greatest.” Brandy not only uses Harlow’s beat, but also his name with a clever play-on-words detailing her achievements: “Living legend, did I mention my resume is amazing? / The game need a breath of fresh air and I’m breathtaking / Painting pictures, Cinderella scriptures, but that don’t mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades.”

Brandy performs the national anthem on Jan. 30 before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When she initially learned of Harlow’s disclosures, Brandy responded on Twitter, writing, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his a–– to sleep.” The freestyle samples Fergie’s hit single, “Glamorous.” Check it out:

The release has made Brandy one of the hottest trending Twitter topics on Wednesday. Some fans even said she “out-rapped” Harlow on his own song. Check out some of the reactions:

It’s all fun and games until Brandy wants to play too? Or y’all just mad Brandy outrapped your new fav. 😭🤔 https://t.co/wxVnMJWrlM pic.twitter.com/FALdp0vT8V — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) May 25, 2022

Brandy ATE him down I fear. https://t.co/4LXyadexPR — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) May 25, 2022

The internet went wild earlier this month when Jack Harlow, who currently has one of the biggest songs in the country with “First Class,” did not recognize Brandy’s music during an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. Harlow also did not know that Ray J was Brandy’s brother, a well-known fact among music fans.

Jack Harlow attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Brandy told her Twitter followers that her initial response was “all love.”

