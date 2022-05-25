South African runner offered to ‘show body’ to prove womanhood

''It's fine. I'm a female. I don't care," Caster Semenya told officials. "If you want to see I'm a woman, I will show you my vagina."

Caster Semenya, the South African track and field star who has been fighting for the right to compete against female runners globally due to her naturally high testosterone levels, said she once offered to show sports officials her body in order to prove she was a woman.

Semenya, 31, secured the women’s world title in 2009, winning the 800m race in Berlin with a time of 1 minute, 55.45 seconds. According to her new interview on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, that’s when World Athletics, the organization that governs track and field contests, began an inquiry about the then-18-year-old’s body.

Caster Semenya of South Africa said she once offered to show sports officials her body in order to prove she was a woman. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“They thought I had a d–k probably,” Semanya said in a preview of the full episode, which aired on HBO Tuesday. “I told them, ‘It’s fine. I’m a female. I don’t care. If you want to see I’m a woman, I will show you my vagina. Alright?’”

World Athletics, though, said that regardless of her body’s genitalia, Semanya’s hormone levels determined that she is male.

The organization barred her from racing in events between 400m and one mile, but in the past, she has failed to qualify for some of those races. For her to compete in her usual 800m event or any event between 400m and one mile, she was required to take drugs that would affect her hormone balances, according to Associated Press.

“Why will I take drugs?” Semenya said in 2019, per AP. “I’m a pure athlete. I don’t cheat. They should focus on doping, not us.”

Early in her career, Semanya says, she tried to comply by taking the medication. She said it gave her panic attacks and made her gain weight.

“It’s like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice. I’m 18, I want to run. I want to make it to [the] Olympics, that’s the only option for me. But I had to make it work,” she said, according to People.

A lawyer for World Athletics, Jonathan Taylor, implied that because the medication was recommended by leading medical experts, it was not unhealthy for Semenya.

​​”If he wants to understand how that thing has tortured me, he must go and take those medications,” she said in response. “He will understand.”

As theGrio previously reported, Semenya said during a 2019 conference in Johannesburg that she did not feel supported by women in the sports community.

“I think it comes more into the international stage when you see your own rivals come with this … what can I call it … these rude responses in terms of me competing against them,” she said at the time.

Semenya has been battling the sports world for the right to compete with her natural body for over a decade now. In 2012, she was finally able to compete at the London Olympics — three years after multiple gender tests were demanded by track and field leaders, per AP.

Last year, Semenya missed the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to these restrictions.

