Reality Roundup: Maryanne Oketch wins ‘Survivor,’ Kim talks Kanye on ‘The Kardashians’

Kandi Burruss has a brand new hit on her hands with an eight-year-old song that has gone viral, thanks to TikTok

From Survivor crowning their second Black female winner ever to more insight into Kim and Kanye’s relationship on The Kardashians, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week.

Maryanne Oketch wins Survivor

The 42nd season of Survivor has come to a close and crowned Maryanne Oketch as the winner. A 24-year-old seminary student, Oketch makes history as the second Black female winner to ever win on the series, beating out Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, and Lindsay Dolashewich in the finale after 23 days in the wild.

Maryanne Oketch has won Season 42 of #Survivor!



She becomes the second Black woman to win and the first in 20 years since Vecepia Towery took home the title of Sole Survivor in 2002. pic.twitter.com/Z8qgAdsSQ4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2022

The final two were Turner, a firefighter, and Oketch, in a 7-1 victory, earning the $1 million prize. In a post-win interview with Parade, she opened up about being the first Black female winner in 20 years (Vecepia Towery won season 4 of Survivor).

She told the outlet, “Honestly, it’s so wild that it’s exactly almost 20 years since a Black woman won, and I’m the second one to do so. And I think the thing that makes it so powerful is because, as the casts get more diverse, you’re going to see more firsts of people or first in x number of years.”

Kim opens up about Kanye on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

As The Kardashians air on Hulu, viewers are finally getting a glimpse into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship as they continue to co-parent and deal with their very public divorce. Last week, West was featured heavily in the series, showing up to pick up their children (North, Saint, and Chicago and Psalm) for school in the morning. Still, the couple is not without their struggles, including very public jabs on social media from West.

In this week’s episode, Kardashian apologized to her family for the often public drama which impacted more than just her and her children.

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys,'” she shared in an interview. She then told family visiting her home — Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — “I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

Kandi Burruss song trends on TikTok

From “Who Can I Run To,” to “No Scrubs,” singer-songwriter and reality star Kandi Burruss is behind some of the greatest songs of the last 25 years, and a new TikTok trend has proved her hit-making days are far from over. Last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video of her song “Legs, Hips, Body” from the 2014 musical produced by Burruss, A Mothers Love.

Kandi Burruss attends the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit on May 7, 2022 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Well, like most TikTok trends, the song unexpectedly took off and is now featured in over 20,000 videos. Whether used for a joke or with social media users genuinely dancing along to it, “Legs, Hips, Body” is now all over the internet. On Instagram, Burruss commented on the surprising trend, writing “When I tell y’all I’ve been lovin y’all #LegsHipsBody videos! 🤣🤣🤣 I recorded the song 10 years ago with @porsha4real @yagirldwoods & @msfunkydineva for the play #amotherslove. It still goes hard!”

Even Chloë Bailey caught on, posting her own TikTok. Check out her video below:

