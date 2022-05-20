Reality Roundup: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ premieres, Shereé and Drew shake up ‘RHOA’

'The Real Housewives of Dubai' also launches its official trailer ahead of the June 1 debut

From the fabulous premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 to a new feud brewing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7‘

Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, and RuPaul attend the Pink Ribbon Cutting with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

They’re winners, baby! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 makes history as the first All-Star season of the popular reality competition series to feature a cast made up exclusively of past winners. The show features Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jaida Essence Hall, and Shea Couleé, all queens who have won their own respective seasons or All-Stars seasons of Drag Race.

TheGrio got a chance to chat with a few of the queens at the NYC premiere, who were nothing but thrilled for the show to be out. “I’m so excited about the season,” Monét X Change told us. “I’m so excited to see all the hard work that we did over a year ago. It’s so exhilarating to watch and I love playing strategy … it’s f— delicious!”

The first two episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 are available to stream now on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes set to drop every Friday.

Shereé vs. Drew

A new housewives feud is here! On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, returning OG Shereé Whitfield got into a quarrel with second-season housewife Drew Sidora, all over tea at a 3-year-old’s birthday party.

In the episode, Kenya Moore invited all of the ladies to her daughter Brooklyn’s big birthday bash, a pleasant and cute event befitting celebrating a toddler. That was until the ladies sat down at the table and began to play a shady game, spilling some real tea on the rumors they’d heard about each other.

No tension was more intense than that between Whitfield and Sidora, whose beef began when Sidora’s assistant revealed to her that he used to work for Whitfield…until he left, allegedly due to never being paid by the reality star. Check out the exchange that followed below:

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ trailer

Weeks after the official announcement, The Real Housewives of Dubai finally released its official trailer to get fans excited before the premiere this June.

Andy Cohen, executive producer of the franchise, shared at the time of the announcement, “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The official trailer introduces reality fans to this fabulous group of friends, including Chanel Ayan, Dubai’s first Black supermodel, and Caroline Brooks, a “proud first-generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business that is larger than life.”

The biggest moment in the trailer, however, comes from RHOA alumni Phaedra Parks, who makes a surprise appearance during a dinner scene. She quips in the clip, “Give me the tea, honey! I am very thirsty today!”

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres June 1 at 9/8 c on Bravo.

