Make Asheville your dream home with Rita Lee and Associates

The Black-owned realty is making dreams of a Southern lifestyle a reality throughout western North Carolina, including the popular city of Asheville.

Have you been fantasizing about making a home in the South? We’re talking warm temperatures, sunny skies, something not too far in or far out from the Outer Banks, and North Carolina is a fantastic option, offering premium weather, southern hospitality, and access inland and shoreland, at your service. If you’re serious about making your fantasy a reality, Rita Lee and Associates may be the right realty company to help you find the property of your dreams.

Rita Lee and Associates Realty Group is one of the top realty firms in the Asheville, North Carolina area. As a native of the area, Lee prides herself on not only knowing the ins and outs of the market in North Carolina but also her ability to distinguish the nuances of neighborhoods and appropriate market prices in her hometown. Rita Lee has been a full-time realtor since 2006 and opened her eponymous firm in 2015. Over the course of her real estate career, she has become a multi-million-dollar producer, holding designations as both an accredited buyers agent (ABR®), and in short sales and foreclosure (SFR®).

As a realty firm in the North Carolina area, Rita Lee and Associates serves the communities of Arden, Black Mountain, Candler, Canton, Fairview, Fletcher, Hendersonville, Mars Hill, Mills River, and Swannanoa, Weaverville, Biltmore Forest, and, of course, Asheville. The company specializes in residential single-family homes as its majority of market transactions but also uses its expertise to detail returns on investments in multi-family properties for investors, as well as acutely servicing buyers and sellers in the transactions of condominiums, vacant land, and commercial properties.

Helping their clients make their Southern lifestyle dreams a reality, this realty firm doesn’t just perform in the field. Rita Lee and Associates also actively offers homeowner and landowner tips for the western North Carolina region on its Facebook page. There, you can find advice about what it means to deal with changing interest rates, tips on ways to create an eco-friendly home, and more. On the realty group’s website, you can search property listings and open houses at your leisure for inspiration before forward. If you’ve been dreaming of a home in the North Carolina area, check out Rita Lee & Associates Realty Group.

