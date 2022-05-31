A$AP Rocky talks about his approach to fatherhood

The Grammy-nominated rapper says that he hopes to 'raise open-minded children.'

Loading the player...

A$AP Rocky is embracing his new role of fatherhood. The Harlem rapper had his first child earlier this month with his girlfriend, singer/entrepreneur Rihanna.

During an interview with Dazed magazine for its summer 2022 issue, Rocky talked about his plans to approach raising his son. He says he wants to “raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate.”

“I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” Rocky added.

As he and Rihanna are both creatives and musicians, he hopes to foster the child’s creative side.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, said. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark.”

ASAP Rocky (left) and Rihanna (right) celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at a February party in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to their son on May 13 in Los Angeles. The name of the child has yet to be disclosed. It is the first child for both Rocky and Rihanna, who have been dating since 2021.

The couple announced they were expecting with a New York City photoshoot in January. Rihanna highlighted her baby belly throughout the pregnancy in a myriad of stylish outfits during outings with Rocky.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: (EDITOR NOTE: This image has been retouched) Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rocky called his relationship with the Savage X Fenty founder “natural.”

“We happen to look good together naturally,” he continued. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!