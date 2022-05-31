A$AP Rocky talks about his approach to fatherhood
The Grammy-nominated rapper says that he hopes to 'raise open-minded children.'
A$AP Rocky is embracing his new role of fatherhood. The Harlem rapper had his first child earlier this month with his girlfriend, singer/entrepreneur Rihanna.
During an interview with Dazed magazine for its summer 2022 issue, Rocky talked about his plans to approach raising his son. He says he wants to “raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate.”
“I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” Rocky added.
As he and Rihanna are both creatives and musicians, he hopes to foster the child’s creative side.
“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, said. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark.”
Rihanna reportedly gave birth to their son on May 13 in Los Angeles. The name of the child has yet to be disclosed. It is the first child for both Rocky and Rihanna, who have been dating since 2021.
The couple announced they were expecting with a New York City photoshoot in January. Rihanna highlighted her baby belly throughout the pregnancy in a myriad of stylish outfits during outings with Rocky.
Rocky called his relationship with the Savage X Fenty founder “natural.”
“We happen to look good together naturally,” he continued. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”
