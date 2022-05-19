Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, welcome baby boy: report

This is the first baby for both the superstar singer/entrepreneur and the hit-making Harlem rapper.

Loading the player...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents! The billionaire superstar singer/entrepreneur reportedly gave birth to a baby boy. This is the first child for the couple.

The birth took place in Los Angeles on May 13, according to TMZ. The name of the baby has yet to be disclosed. The reports of the boy’s birth come after the couple hosted a rave-themed baby shower in Hollywood. The private event featured commemorative t-shirts that said “Rih and Rocky Rave Shower” on the front.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

News of the birth also comes after Rocky’s latest music video, “D.M.B.” featuring Rihanna. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna celebrate their relationship throughout the video, with the Harlem rapper wearing a grill in his teeth saying “Marry Me,” and Rihanna sporting a grill saying, “I Do.”

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020 after nearly 10 years of friendship. They announced the pregnancy on Instagram in January, with a collection of photos of the couple together in New York as the “Work” singer exposed her baby bump.

Days before the couple’s baby shower, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), after the couple returned on a private plane from a vacation in Barbados. Rocky is a suspect in an alleged shooting that took place on Nov. 6. The victim says Rocky shot at him four times on a California street, with one bullet grazing his hand.

After the arrest, Rihanna was seen attending one of his sets at the Smokers Club Festival in San Bernardino, cheering him on backstage.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!