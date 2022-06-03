‘Bel-Air’ star Coco Jones releases Teyana Taylor-directed video for ‘Caliber’

The song is the first single from the "Bel-Air" star's upcoming debut EP.

Coco Jones, star of Peacock’s Bel-Air dropped the visuals for her latest single, “Caliber,” on Thursday.

The “Caliber” music video was directed by Teyana Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties.

The video shows Jones at a futuristic party where attendees wear special contact lenses that indicate if they are a romantic match for each other.

“Caliber” is the first single from Jones’ forthcoming debut EP, which is set to drop later this year via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

“With the release of ‘Caliber,’ I finally feel like I’m able to articulate the core of who I am,” said Jones in a statement. “My music is a love letter to my journey, and who I’ve become. With the team behind me, there’s nowhere to go but up.”

Jones has been creating music for years, working in the studio with Grammy-winning producers including Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Bryan-Michael Cox and Eric Hudson.

Coco Jones. Image provided by Def Jam.

Although her music career has been slowly building, she made a big breakthrough as an actress on Peacock’s hit dramatic reimagining of the 1990s Will Smith sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On Bel-Air, Jones plays Hilary Banks, Will’s older cousin who is a fledgling social media influencer looking to turn a corner as a chef. The series has been renewed for a second season.

Taylor, who will be starting the second leg of her The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour this month, has built a reputation as a go-to music video director over the last few years. She has also directed and produced many ad campaigns through The Aunties, her all-female production company.

After directing her own videos as well as videos for other artists, Taylor won the 2020 BET Award for Video Director of the Year.

