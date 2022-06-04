Accomplished judge most proud of his work supporting Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Long-tenured Judge Craig Strong remains committed to preserving Detroit's legacy post-retirement.

Retired Detroit Judge Craig Strong’s one-of-a-kind wardrobe epitomizes style with a story.

Known nationwide for his signature ensembles reflecting an older era of the Motor City’s west side, the beloved community figure told the Detroit Free Press that his extravagant suits and slick Cadillac vehicle help preserve memories of a “great, prominent, successful and supportive” community.

Beyond his legendary outfits, Strong, 74, has helped keep the legacy of that community alive through over four decades of fostering connections to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which he describes as a powerful archive of the city’s roots.

“Wherever you see me, there is a membership drive taking place for the Charles H. Wright Museum,” Strong told the outlet. “I’ve been doing this for over 40 years and, without a doubt, we’ve done thousands of memberships. And we do more than memberships. Some of the people that were a part of our membership drives have ended up as museum board members.”

Founded over half a century ago, the Charles H. Wright Museum aims to inspire “understanding, acceptance, and unity by reflecting on the triumphs and tragedies of African-American history,” according to its website.

The collection features upwards of 35,000 relics of Black history in Detroit and beyond, and the museum site has also hosted public visitations for the caskets of legendary civil rights activist and longtime Detroit resident Rosa Parks, as well as the iconic R&B singer Aretha Franklin, a native of the Motor City.

“It’s not just a museum … this location is a cultural center, and it encompasses so much for our community,” Strong told the Free Press, adding that by helping establish new members of the museum, he is broadening the network of people who have a meaningful connection to the area that raised him.

Strong retired from the bench in 2020 as Detroit’s longest-tenured judge (42 years). Through years of community service, he has cemented his status as one of the most prominent professionals hailing from the city’s western boundaries.

The grandson of an enslaved woman who raised 12 children, Strong told the outlet that the tears he shed when he was sworn into office were an expression of his reverence for the great strides made by the Black American ancestors who came before him.

“At my swearing-in, my mother said she wished my grandmother could see this because here’s a woman who had no rights with a grandson who is protecting people’s rights,” he said.

