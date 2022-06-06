Jennifer Lopez thanks people “who lied to me” in MTV Movie & TV Awards acceptance speech

The actress/singer/dancer won the Generation Award at the annual ceremony.

During her acceptance speech after receiving the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez thanked a lot of people, including all of those “who lied to me.”

The superstar multi-hyphenate was honored with the annual award that “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” according to a statement. Lopez said, “You’re only as good as the people you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard.”

Lopez then noted that for the special occasion, she had a “different kind of list of thank-yous.”

The “Hustlers” star said, “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. “I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”

Lopez went on to acknowledge how she learned to be strong through “disappointment and failure,” and thanked “my children for teaching me to love.”

After becoming overcome with emotion to the point of tearing up, she continued.

“I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this,” Lopez said. “I really don’t think I could’ve done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here and I love you!”

Lopez, who also won a trophy for Best Song earlier in the ceremony, received the generation honor for her performances in hit movies spanning two decades such as Selena, Maid in Manhattan, Enough, Hustlers and Marry Me. Past winners include Will Smith, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jamie Foxx.

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place at the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles.

