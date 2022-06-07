‘Married at First Sight’ couple Woody and Amani deliver baby boy at their home

The couple, who met on the Lifetime series welcomes their first child.

Loading the player...

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall, stars of Married at First Sight, have welcomed their first child — a son named Reign — on June 3, PEOPLE reports.

Amani Aliyya and Woodrow Randall / Instagram @_easyaa

“We’re so excited. It’s all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true. He’s so precious,” Randall told the publication. Reign weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

“We had an at home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team,” Aliyya said. “It was special and very intimate.”

As reported previously by theGrio, Aliyya and Randall met on season 11 of the Lifetime reality series and is one of the few couples who have stayed together.

“Being married to Amani, it’s like everything I didn’t expect, I now have. When you don’t think that that’s coming, you don’t hope for it, you don’t wish for it,” Randall said at a 2020 reunion special for the season 11 cast, according to the New York Post.

Aliyya told PEOPLE in February that she was “about 8 weeks” when she found out she was pregnant after initially suspecting, “food poisoning from ahi tuna,” was to blame for her nausea.

“Woody hoped I was expecting,” she said. “I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said, ‘What, are you pregnant?'”

“I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test,” she recalled. “He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom.”

Season 11 of MAFS centered on 10 participants in New Orleans, where Randall was born and raised and worked as a teacher and coach at the time the show was filmed. Participants are matched by relationship experts but the potential couples don’t get to meet in person until their wedding day. Once the eight-week experiment concludes, each couple must decide whether to remain married or get a divorce.

Throughout the 14 seasons of the reality TV show, 13 couples are reportedly still married.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!