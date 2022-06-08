Accused killer of rapper Trouble turns himself in

Jamichael Jones is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion for the shooting death of the Atlanta rapper.

Jamichael Jones, the man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble, is in custody. The 33-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Monday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He faces murder, aggravated assault and home invasion charges

Jones is accused of killing Trouble, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m. at an apartment in Conyers, Georgia. Orr was visiting an unidentified woman with whom Jones was allegedly involved in a “domestic situation.”

Rapper Trouble and Rotimi attend Starz “Power” ATL on January 05, 2020 at Phipps Plaza AMC in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Starz)

The woman identified Jones as her ex-boyfriend. She stated that she and Jones were in a three-year relationship that ended the previous week after Jones physically assaulted her. The two were sharing the apartment where the incident took place, but the night of the shooting was the first time he had returned since the break-up.

According to the AJC, the woman told deputies that Jones broke into her apartment where she and Orr were asleep. Jones woke her, she said, by punching her in the face. Although Jones and Orr did not know each other, they began to fight before she intervened.

At that point, Jones fired a weapon and struck Orr once in the chest. The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones reportedly fled the scene.

Sheriff Eric Levett stated that Jones’ mother helped in the effort to get her son to turn himself in. Jones spoke with his mother over the phone and she, along with deputies, was able to convince him to surrender.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” Levett said, according to the AJC. “Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome.” Jones was arrested in the Clayton County hospital parking lot, where he met with the deputies.

Jones is being held at the Rockdale jail and was denied bond. He will return to court on June 15.

Orr, 34, was best known for songs like “Come Thru” featuring The Weeknd, “Bring Back” featuring Drake and “Ain’t My Fault” featuring Boosie Badazz.

