Lil Nas X drops BET diss track after BET Awards snub

The music star posted clip of a song where he raps, 'F_ _k BET,' after receiving zero nominations for the 2022 BET Awards.

Lil Nas X extended his disdain for BET in the form of a diss track. The music star previewed the track on Twitter in response to getting snubbed at the 2022 BET Awards.

The Grammy winner posted a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday with the caption “F–k BET! F–k BET!” For just over one minute, Lil Nas X raps over the pre-recorded track from inside of a car with no shirt on, with the caption serving as the song’s hook.

During the song, Lil Nas X raps, “Don’t try me/You better save that sh– for somebody else.”

BET released the 2022 BET Awards nominations on June 1, and Lil Nas X expressed frustration for not receiving any nods for this year’s ceremony in since-deleted Tweets. He wrote, “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!”

The thread continued, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world, and even when we make it to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible.” Lil Nas X was not nominated, despite getting five nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards and releasing three top 10 Billboard 100 singles over the past year.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards in 2019 and performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus during the ceremony. He would perform on the BET Award stage again in 2021 despite not receiving any nominations.

BET issued a statement regarding Lil Nas X’s response to the snubs, according to The Wrap. “We love Little Nas X,” the network said while acknowledging “his extraordinary talent and creativity.” BET said it has had no control over choosing the nominees, stating “no one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.”

