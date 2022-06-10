‘MJ the Musical’ to release cast album in July

The 'Original Broadway Cast Recording,' featuring songs from the hit show about the life and career of Michael Jackson, drops July 15.

MJ the Musical will release its original cast album on July 15, Sony Music announced. Pre-orders for the album of the hit Broadway musical begin on Friday.

MJ the Musical – Original Broadway Cast Recording will feature the musical’s original lineup of cast members and singers performing songs from the production about the late singer/songwriter Michael Jackson. The cast recorded the album at New York City’s Power Station at BerkleeNYC. It was produced by MJ the Musical orchestrators David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, with co-production by Derik Lee.

The 20-track album features the interpretations from Jackson’s massive catalog as they appeared in the musical. This includes classic songs like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” and “Smooth Criminal,” a medley of Jackson 5 hits, as well as fan favorites performed in the production, including “Keep the Faith,” “I Can’t Help It,” and “Stranger in Moscow.”

The album will be available on all digital streaming platforms as well as CD format.

News of the cast album’s release comes days before the 75th annual Tony Awards. MJ the Musical was nominated in 10 categories, second-most of the season (A Strange Loop has 11). The nominations include best musical, best book of a musical, best direction of a musical, best orchestration, and best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical.

MJ the Musical follows Jackson as he prepares for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Throughout the show, Jackson, played by Myles Frost, tells a reporter the tales of his upbringing and career, heavily influenced by his father/manager, Joe Jackson.

The show opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on Feb. 1 and is a hit on Broadway. Less than two months after opening night, it was announced the musical would hit the road for a two-year national tour. The tour will begin at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023, exactly one year after the cast album’s release. The musical will appear in 17 cities, including a two-week stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MJ the Musical – Original Broadway Cast Recording tracklist:

1. Beat It – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

2. Jackson 5 Medley (The Love You Save / I Want You Back / ABC) – Lead Vocals: Christian Wilson, Devin Trey Campbell, John Edwards, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II

3. I’ll Be There – Lead Vocals: Ayana George, Christian Wilson, Myles Frost

4. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough / Blame It On The Boogie / Dancing Machine – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

5. Stranger In Moscow – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

6. You Can’t Win – Lead Vocals: Antoine L. Smith, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

7. I Can’t Help It – Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Myles Frost

8. Keep The Faith – Lead Vocals: Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Lamont Walker II

9. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample, Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

10. Earth Song / They Don’t Care About Us – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

11. Billie Jean – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

12. Smooth Criminal – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

13. Victory Tour (For The Love Of Money / Can You Feel It) – Lead Vocals: Quentin Earl Darrington, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Raymond Baynard, John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II, Zelig Williams

14. Keep The Faith (Reprise) – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

15. She’s Out Of My Life – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample

16. Human Nature – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Whitney Bashor; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

17. Bad / 2 Bad – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

18. Thriller – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Christian Wilson, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

19. Man In The Mirror – Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

20. Finale (Jam / Black Or White / Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’) – Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

