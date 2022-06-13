2022 Tony Awards winners list: ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘MJ’ and more win big

Michael R. Jackson's 'big, Black and queer' musical previously won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama

Loading the player...

Broadway is back! After a complete year-long shutdown and a slow return last season, the theater community came together on Sunday night to celebrate its first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “A Strange Loop,” took home the biggest prize of the night.

Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson, Jaquel Spivey and the cast and crew accept the award for Best Musical for “A Strange Loop” on June 12, 2022 at the “75th Annual Tony Awards” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Described as a “big, Black and queer-ass American Broadway show,” “A Strange Loop” has earned raves since it premiered off-Broadway in 2019. The musical by Michael R. Jackson centers on an usher at “The Lion King” on Broadway, who is writing a musical about an usher at “The Lion King” on Broadway, who is writing a musical about … get it? What lies beneath, however, is a story centered in the Black, queer experience and what it means to make authentic art. Since its 2019 off-Broadway premiere, the show earned the Pulitzer Prize in Drama and has finally made its way to The Great White Way in 2022. On Sunday night, “A Strange Loop” took home the coveted prize of Best Musical, as well as Best Book of a Musical (Michael R. Jackson).

Jackson, who started working on the project almost 20 years ago, said in his speech, “I wrote it at a time when I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. I didn’t know how I was going to move forward. I felt unseen. I felt unheard. I felt misunderstood, and I just wanted to create a little bit of a life raft for myself as a Black gay man.”

The show also made history when Jennifer Hudson earned a Tony for co-producing the musical, ushering her into the esteemed EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner) category of artists. “A Strange Loop” even made history during the announcement of the nominations earlier this year when L. Morgan Lee, an actress in the show, became the first openly trans actress to ever be nominated for a Tony Award.

Myles Frost poses in the press room on June 12, 2022 with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for “MJ” during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“MJ the Musical” also took home some major awards, including Best Choreography and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Myles Frost, who plays Michael Jackson in the jukebox musical, gave a powerful speech dedicated to his craft and family, all after taking to the stage to perform “Smooth Criminal” with his castmates.

“Mom, I made it. I am so honored and so blessed and so grateful,” he said before gleefully singing, “I just can’t control my feet” from “Blame it On the Boogie” by the Jacksons.

Another standout performance of the night came from “Paradise Square” actress Joaquina Kalukango, who brought the house down with her big song, “Let it Burn.” In her speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, she dedicated it to God, her ancestors that came before her and her family.

Joaquina Kalukango performs a number from “Paradise Square” on June 12 ,2022 at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The show also featured a rousing speech from Phylicia Rashad, who took home the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in Skeleton Crew. While accepting the award, Rashad stressed that a win like this is “the work of many people,” and that no one comes to it alone.

Ariana DeBose, fresh off her history-making win at the Oscars this year, hosted the ceremony, which was a rousing tribute to all things Broadway. From reference to famous shows like “A Chorus Line” and “Chicago,” to some of her own credits including “Hamilton” and “Bring it On!”, DeBose sang and danced throughout the entire show, which focused not only on the big stars of Broadway, but the understudies, crew and COVID-19 team members who were vital in helping the industry bounce back.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Best Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Six

A Strange Loop

Paradise Square

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Book of a Musical

BIlly Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, MJ

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Threlfall, Hangmen

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lakawanna Blues

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, The Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Julie White, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Beowulf Borrit, POTUS

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Michael Carahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Arnuflo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Beowulf Boritt ad 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Sarafina Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls…

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, Six

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!