Tonys 2022: Who brought dramatic style to Broadway’s biggest night?

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were the most diverse in recent history, and the evening's fashions were equally diverse.

Loading the player...

The return of Broadway after a year-and-a-half hiatus held new promise — namely, a much more colorful and inclusive “Great White Way” than in years past. The season launched with seven plays by Black playwrights that also centered on Black casts, many of whom were on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet Sunday night.

Ariana DeBose shows her excitement hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall Sunday night in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Technically, the carpet wasn’t red but silver, in honor of the ceremony’s 75th year. And silver was just one of many colors trending for the night, which was billed as one of the most diverse Tonys in history (if not in actual wins). As it happens, just as much diversity could be found in the finery worn for Broadway’s biggest night — and, as always, Black talent led the way in creative dressing.

For winning playwright Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), it was a sartorial ode to Andre Leon Talley. Best actor in a musical Myles Frost (MJ the Musical) gave a subtle nod to the other Michael Jackson with beaded epaulets on his all-black, asymmetrical suit. Joaquina Kalukango, whose win for best actress in a musical for Paradise Square was one of the most emotional moments of the night, notably thanked her sister for designing her Tonys gown, which gave golden glamour in the front and a shocking waterfall of color in the back.

From jumpsuits evoking Elvis Presley to African-inspired updos and prints, the Tonys silver carpet was much like the theater itself: A place to be expressive, daring and entertaining. See all the dramatic looks for yourself in our gallery below.

Antwayn Hopper Antwayn Hopper attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions ) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Michael R. Jackson Michael R. Jackson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (L-R) Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Eva Reign, and Cynthia Erivo (L-R) Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Eva Reign, and Cynthia Erivo attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Jesse Williams Jesse Williams attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Joaquina Kalukango Joaquina Kalukango attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Myles Frost Myles Frost attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose performs onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Billy Porter Billy Porter attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Lynn Nottage Lynn Nottage attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Patina Miller Patina Miller attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Uzo Aduba Uzo Aduba attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Cynthia Erivo and Phylicia Rashad Cynthia Erivo and Phylicia Rashad attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose performs onstage during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ruth Negga Ruth Negga attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) L Morgan Lee L Morgan Lee attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Kara Young Kara Young attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Camille A. Brown Camille A. Brown attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Dominique Morisseau Dominique Morisseau attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ron Cephas Jones Ron Cephas Jones attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) LaChanze LaChanze attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose performs onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Jaquel Spivey Jaquel Spivey attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) RuPaul RuPaul attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (L-R) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim (L-R) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Amber Ruffin Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Jeremy Pope Jeremy Pope attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Adrienne Warren Adrienne Warren attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Laurence Fishburne and guest Laurence Fishburne (R) attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Lilli Cooper Lilli Cooper attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Wilson Cruz Wilson Cruz attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Renée Elise Goldsberry Renée Elise Goldsberry attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose speaks onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (L-R) Jesse Williams and Ruben Santiago-Hudson (L-R) Jesse Williams and Ruben Santiago-Hudson attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Eva Reign Eva Reign attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Jason Michael Webb Jason Michael Webb attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Mickalene Thomas Mickalene Thomas attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (L-R) Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau (L-R) Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Award Productions) Emilio Sosa Emilio Sosa attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jeannette Bayardelle Jeannette Bayardelle attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Paul Tazewell Paul Tazewell attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Sharon D Clarke Sharon D Clarke attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Michael James Scott Michael James Scott attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) John-Andrew Morrison John-Andrew Morrison attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Tamara Tunie Tamara Tunie attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose speaks onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Antwayn Hopper Antwayn Hopper attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Dear Culture’ with Panama Jackson.