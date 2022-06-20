‘Freedom, to me, looks like equity,’ says Jemele Hill

The journalist and author described the importance of Juneteenth and the definition of freedom in 2022.

Loading the player...

In this video, Jemele Hill described what freedom has looked like for her in 2022.

“In 2022, freedom, to me, looks like equity,” Hill said. “It looks like liberation. It looks like peace and it looks like pure, authentic joy.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Jemele Hill speaks at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

This year, Hill said she is going to celebrate Juneteenth for all the years that the celebration went unacknowledged.

“Now, especially given everything that’s happening in this country [and] given this cloak of tumultuous illness that we’ve been under, this is the important time to remember what we’re fighting for, what we hold dear, what we want to remain true and freedom and liberation are at the top of the list. So, give me all the Juneteenth that you can give me this year,” she said.

Check out Hill’s full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!