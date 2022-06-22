HBCU GO announces two new shows debuting this week

The free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO has announced two exciting new shows set to debut this week.

The lifestyle and sports app is owned by Byron Allen, owner of theGrio and Founder and CEO of the Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

On “Spade a Spade” hosted by King Flexx (second from left), celebrities and influencers discuss current events and share opinions over a game of spades. (Photo courtesy of Allen Media Group)

Beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 23, the new docu-series “The Color of STEM” will premiere on the platform, giving viewers insight into the latest discoveries, NFTs and people making a difference in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), according to an Allen Media Group news release.

Each episode of “The Color of STEM” will amplify the unique journey of Black HBCU students who have navigated STEM-related career paths. The first episode will spotlight the founders of Music Notes, an educational music company that teaches how to create STEM songs. Lisette Titre-Montgomery of Gameheads will also be featured. Her company is a Game Development Accelerator program for Oakland youth.

Additionally, HBCU GO is serving up a half-hour roundtable talk show called “Spade A Spade.” Hosted by popular YouTuber and influencer, King Flexx, the show features teams of well-known entertainers, athletes and influencers who will discuss topical news and views over a winner-takes-all game of spades. It premieres at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on June 23.

Olympic sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross will be featured on the first episode of “Spade A Spade,” as it coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, which gave equal access to sports for women. Richards-Ross is the first female African-American position coach in NFL history.

Jennifer King and Shakira Austin of WNBA’s Washington Mystics will also appear at the roundtable. Additional celebrity guests for the season include David Banner, Robert Covington, Quinn Cook, K. Michelle, Yandy Smith, Jess Hilarious and John Wall.

“HBCUs are the heart and soul of Black America. The free-streaming service HBCU GO is simply here to amplify the excellence of these extraordinary institutions of higher learning,” Allen said in the statement. “Allen Media Group is 100-percent committed to bringing original and inspirational content to this platform, and we genuinely appreciate Procter & Gamble for their continued sponsorship and commitment in working with us to achieve this very important goal.”

HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds said in the statement, “HBCU GO is pleased to amplify the voice of Black excellence to students, alumni, and our community during the summer and throughout the whole year.”

Both shows are available at HBCUGO.TV and by downloading the HBCU GO app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.TV or follow Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram.

