The Roots, Burna Boy highlight Afropunk’s return to Brooklyn

Afropunk hasn't been held in the New York City borough since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afropunk is coming back home. The Roots and Burna Boy are the headliners for the festival’s return this September to its original location at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, New York.

Afropunk announced that the festival would happen on Sept. 10 and 11. Joining The Roots and Burna Boy are singer/songwriter Lucky Daye and rappers Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs and Tierra Whack. Also scheduled to perform are Earl Sweatshirt, Mick Jenkins, Adekunle Gold, SPINALL, Fana Hues, BbyMutha and Bartees Strange.

Burna Boy, along with The Roots, will headline Afropunk on Sept. 10 and 11. The festival returns in September to Brooklyn for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

The official schedule and additional performers will be announced at a later date.

This year marks Afropunk’s first time back in Brooklyn since 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down several festivals and live music tours across the country. Instead, the 2020 incarnation became a virtual “Global Stage” in October, featuring exclusive online performances from Ari Lennox, Meshell N’Degeocello, Smino, Tobe Nwigwe, Moses Sumney, Tiana Major9, and others. Last year, the festival was held in Atlanta; VanJess, Tems, Rico Nasty and Young Baby Tate were among the performers.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival will host its Spinthrift Market of vendors, featuring local makers, selectors and curators. Afropunk’s Bites ‘n Beats food trucks will also return.

This May, Afropunk hosted “Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami,” centered around the neighborhood’s influential Afro-Latinx and Afro-Caribbean communities. The lineup included Mavado, Yendry, Skillibeng and STONEBWOY. Earlier this month, Afropunk held a three-day festival in Minneapolis, featuring performances from Lennox, Noname, Sango, Pink Siifu and Mereba.

Before the pandemic, Afropunk held festivals and live music events in other cities, including Atlanta and Johannesburg. Last year, Afropunk resumed hosting in-person events in various cities.

