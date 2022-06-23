Lil Wayne added to BET Awards performers, presenters are announced

Big Freedia, Idris Elba and Janelle Monáe are among the presenters for Sunday's award ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles.

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in August 2021. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

BET has announced that Lil Wayne will be performing at the 2022 BET Awards. The network also made public a list of its star-studded presenters at the Sunday night ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles.

Lil Wayne, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will join previously announced artists set to entertain at the BET Awards, including Babyface, Chlöe, Chance the Rapper, Giveon, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Ella Mai, Joey Bada$$, Jack Harlow, Doechii, Fireboy DML and Muni Long.

In addition, up-and-comers GoGo Morrow and Ogi will be the featured artists rocking this year’s BET Amplified Stage.

Among the notable presenters at the BET Awards this year are a mix of Black TV, film and music mainstays like Big Freedia, Tamar Braxton, Tisha Campbell, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Crystal Hayslett, Ray J, Luke James, Daniel Kaluuya, Sanaa Lathan, Nene Leakes, Eva Marcille, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Janelle Monáe, Ne-Yo, Ebony Obsidian, Will Packer, Keke Palmer, Carl Anthony Payne II and KJ Smith.

Big Freedia attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party at Hollywood Athletic Club in January 2020 in Hollywood. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Sunday’s ceremony will be hosted by Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, and will air live at 8 p.m. EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat leads all artists with six nominations, while Ari Lennox and Drake each have four. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The show will be preceded by the “BET Awards ’22: Red Carpet Live!” special, hosted by Terrence J, who will be joined by correspondents Pretty Vee and DJ Jae Murphy. The red-carpet funfest will feature performances from Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana and Victoria Monet.

In addition to BET, the 2022 BET Awards will be simulcast on BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

