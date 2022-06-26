2022 BET Awards: Full Winners List
Latto, Jazmine Sullivan and more earned some of the biggest awards of the night.
From Latto taking home Best New Artist to Jazmine Sullivan earning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, the BET Awards featured some of the biggest and brightest stars in music, film and more snagging highly coveted awards at the show.
Each year, the BET Awards returns to celebrate what the network describes as the “accomplishments from Black icons in film, television, music, literature and philanthropy,” and this year was no exception. Taraji P. Henson hosted the show, which featured performances by Lizzo, Latto, Lil Wayne, Chloe, Giveon, Chance the Rapper and more. The program kicked off with a high-energy performance from Lizzo, who brought her viral hit “It’s About Damn Time” to the stage.
Latto, whose hit song “Big Energy” has found major success on the charts, took home Best New Artist. While accepting her award, the rapper tearfully referenced one of her songs saying, “It’s giving boss bitch!” She continued to reference the recent Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade, saying, “It’s giving pro-choice. It’s never giving a man policing my body.”
Jazmine Sullivan, whose album “Heaux Tales” recently earned the singer her first Grammy Award, took home Best Female R&B/Pop. “Essence,” by Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems, took home Best Collaboration. The song was one of the biggest of last summer and became the first top 10 Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100.
Check out the full winner’s list below (will update as the evening progresses):
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak (WINNER)
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto (WINNER)
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard” (WINNER)
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, “King Richard” (WINNER)
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry (WINNER)
