Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and others address Roe v. Wade reversal at 2022 BET Awards

Henson, who hosted this year's ceremony, used her opening monologue to speak out against the decision, calling it "a sad day in America."

The BET Awards returned on Sunday night just two days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and many of the stars at the ceremony used their time to speak out against the controversial decision.

Taraji P. Henson performs during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Host Taraji P. Henson, in her opening monologue, referenced the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision that sparked hundreds of protests throughout the country over the weekend. “It’s a sad day in America,” Henson stated. She also mentioned a June 23 Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights. “A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”

Janelle Monáe, who was the first presenter of the night, also used her time to speak out. She hurled an expletive during the live broadcast when she said “F— you Supreme Court,” a remark that was cheered by the audience. Monáe has been vocal regarding the Roe decision, sharing various news articles and resources on her Instagram stories throughout the weekend.

Latto, whose hit song “Big Energy” has found major success on the charts, took home the Best New Artist honors and used her acceptance speech to address being pro-choice. First, the rapper tearfully referenced one of her songs, saying, “It’s giving boss bitch,” before addressing the recent Supreme Court ruling: “It’s giving pro-choice. It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jazmine Sullivan, who took home the Best Female R&B/Pop Award, spoke directly to the men in the audience. “We need y’all,” she explained. “We need y’all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making some of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman’s issue, this is everybody’s issue and we need your support more than ever, okay fellas?”

