Megan Thee Stallion speaks out against SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision at Glastonbury

The rapper specifically called out the Texas abortion ban signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Megan Thee Stallion made her highly anticipated appearance at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend and used that platform to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, stripping women’s constitutional rights to abortions after almost 50 years.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on April 16, 2022 at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The recent decision sent shockwaves, leading to hundreds of protests across the country and outrage from various celebrities. At Glastonbury this year, many of the artists performing used their time to call out the decision, including Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and more. Megan Thee Stallion, however, made headlines with her set in which she directed her anger not only toward the SCOTUS decision, but the abortion ban law that Texas governor Greg Abbott signed into law.

“Now y’all know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” Megan told the audience. “I mean, goddamn, what else you want?” Then, directly addressing Texas, she said, “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all know that’s my home state,” which prompted loud boos from the audience.

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

She then went on to speak on behalf of her fans, which she calls “the hot girls,” saying, “I want to have it on the record that the motherf_ _ _ing hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bulls_ _t that y’all are campaigning for.” After another set of cheers erupting, she chanted “my body, my motherf_ _ _ing choice,” which her fans repeated back to her multiple times.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on May 15, 2022 during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

As theGrio previously reported, celebrities have been using their various platforms all weekend to call out the SCOTUS decision. At Sunday night’s “BET Awards 2022,” Latto, Taraji P. Henson and Jazmine Sullivan all spoke out against it.

Sullivan, who won the Best Female R&B/Pop award, told the men in the audience, “We need y’all to stand up; stand up for us; stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman’s issue, this is everybody’s issue and we need your support more than ever, OK fellas?”

