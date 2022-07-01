Natasha Rothwell voices new ad for Planned Parenthood

The commercial, titled "Force of Nature," comes days after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Natasha Rothwell and Planned Parenthood have teamed up. The Insecure actress and writer is voicing the organization’s new ad, released less than a week after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade, which sparked nationwide protests last weekend.

Titled “Force of Nature,” the clip likens the fight for women’s reproductive rights in America to a brewing storm that’s been “a long time coming.”

“Insecure” actress and writer Natasha Rothwell is narrating Planned Parenthood’s new ad, released less than a week after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In the monologue underscoring the clip, Rothwell says, “Now, the storm is here. They’ve stolen our right to control our own bodies, robbed our ability to decide our own futures.”

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Rothwell opened up about the ad and the recent Supreme Court decision.

“For decades, anti-abortion supporters and politicians have worked to overturn Roe through voting restrictions, unjust laws, misinformation and fear-mongering,” she maintained. “But for generations, activists have also fought for our freedoms — and won. Together, we will build on this legacy by lifting our voices and mobilizing in our communities to defend abortion rights.”

Natasha Rothwell attends “Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood” at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“We have always been a force to be reckoned with, and we won’t back down now,” Rothwell continued. “We will be fearless. Let our message be clear: Keep your bans off our bodies.”

This is not the first time Rothwell has been politically active. The star of The White Lotus consistently uses her voice and platform, sharing resources and information through social media on a regular basis. On Twitter, when the news of Roe v. Wade being overturned dropped on June 24, Rothwell simply wrote, “Jesus f–king Christ,” before retweeting many statements from an array of leaders condemning the decision, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Sadé Clacken Joseph directed the ad, which is part of a $12.5 million media campaign targeting audiences on TV, plus digital and streaming platforms.

“There’s always a rainbow after every storm,” Joseph said in a statement. “Making this video was cathartic, inspiring and really emotional not only for me, but for everybody involved. I hope this piece encourages us to walk toward the storm we find ourselves in today and not be afraid to stand in it together.”

