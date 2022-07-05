The Great Outdoor Series | GirlTrek

The organization is committed to a health revolution for Black women and decreasing obesity, while healing intergenerational trauma to transform Black lives

The Great Outdoor Series returns to California where we’ve been road tripping, visiting different Black organizations across the states who are on the mission to change the narrative of Black and Brown people in the outdoor space.

In this week’s episode, our host Ciara Johnson meets with the Black organization group GirlTrek. They’re an organization centered around walking to promote health for Black women and communities. They’re committed to a health revolution for Black women and decreasing obesity while healing intergenerational trauma to transform Black lives.

We’ll be joined by GirlTrek’s Coach Robin and lead social strategist Kenniqua Howell for an afternoon walk while we discuss their reasons for joining the organization and the impact it has had on the community.

It’s refreshing to see the depths of what this organization has been able to achieve in such a short time. GirlTrek is on a mission to get residents in 1,000 Black neighborhoods out walking for 30 minutes a day.

To learn more on GirlTrek, follow them on social media @girltrek and check out their website, www.girltrek.org.

