Ashanti, Jadakiss to join D-Nice for ‘Club Quarantine’ at Carnegie Hall

Hezekiah Walker and Slick Rick will also make guest appearances on Aug. 4 at the New York City venue.

D-Nice is bringing Club Quarantine to Carnegie Hall this summer. The famed New York City performance hall announced that D-Nice will host his legendary dance party with a star-studded lineup of guests, including Ashanti and Jadakiss.

This special, one-night-only edition of “Club Quarantine Live” will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 4 in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. In addition to Ashanti and Jadakiss, D-Nice will also be joined by legendary rapper Slick Rick, gospel music superstar Hezekiah Walker, Igmar Thomas and the Revive Big Band. More acts will be announced.

In this screengrab, DJ D-Nice attends MusiCares: Music On A Mission Online Celebration and Fundraiser on March 12, 2021 during the “63rd Annual Grammy Awards” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images The Recording Academy)

D-Nice’s Carnegie Hall stop will come almost a year after he launched the in-person “Club Quarantine Live” on Aug. 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. That event featured special guests, including The Isley Brothers, Sheila E., Common and Erica Campbell.

Since the event at the Hollywood Bowl, D-Nice has brought “Club Quarantine Live” to several high-profile stops. They include The Met Gala, the Kennedy Center Gala and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

D-Nice, a long-time pillar of the hip-hop community as a DJ and photographer, originally started “Club Quarantine” in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the nation down. People were confined to their homes, and D-Nice hosted and deejayed a dance party live from his Instagram page.

The virtual incarnation of “Club Quarantine” helped people enjoy themselves safely and was a joyful outlet during an uncertain time. “Club Quarantine” also helped to raise millions for HBCUs and first responders during the pandemic. D-Nice’s efforts increased his profile, earning him a nomination for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2020, placement on Ebony’s 2021 “Power 100” list and an NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets for “Club Quarantine Live” will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday on Carnegie Hall’s website.

