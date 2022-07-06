Beyoncé joins Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney in Billboard chart history with ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé's latest hit makes her the third artist to have 20 Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles as a solo act and 10 as a group member.

Loading the player...

Beyoncé’s latest single, “Break My Soul,” has reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. This puts her in an elite club with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney as the only artists to have at least 20 Top 10 hits as a solo artist and 10 Top 10 hits as part of a group.

With the lead single from Beyoncé’s forthcoming album, Renaissance, the 28-time Grammy Award-winner has achieved her 20th Top 10 Billboard 100 single alone, according to Forbes.

Beyoncé performs during ABC’s telecast of the 94th Oscars® in March. The success of her song “Break My Soul” has put the former Destiny’s Child leader in an elite club alongside Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney. (Photo: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

As a member of Destiny’s Child, she earned 10 Top 10 Billboard 100 singles, with popular songs like “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Survivor.”

Alongside Jackson and McCartney, the “Love On Top” singer is the first woman to earn that on-the-charts distinction both in a group and alone.

Michael Jackson performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in January 1993. (Photo: Mike Powell/Allsport)

The late King of Pop earned 30 Top 10 Billboard 100 singles by himself, with now-classic songs like “Rock With You,” “Beat It,” Billie Jean,” “Man in the Mirror” and “Black or White.” As lead singer of The Jackson 5 — later The Jacksons — he amassed 11 Top 10 hits. This includes their first four singles with Motown Records — “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There” — reaching No. 1.

As a member of The Beatles, McCartney earned an impressive 34 Top 10 Billboard 100 singles, including such songs for which he sang the lead as “We Can Work It Out,” “Paperback Writer,” “Penny Lane” and “Lady Madonna.” After The Beatles’ breakup in 1970, McCartney went on to earn 23 of his own Top 10 Billboard 100 hits as a soloist, including such hits as “Silly Love Songs,” “Ebony and Ivory” featuring Stevie Wonder, and “Say Say Say,” featuring Jackson.

Paul McCartney performs onstage during October’s 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Break My Soul” marks Beyoncé’s first return to the Billboard 100 Top 10 as a solo artist since 2016’s “Formation,” which peaked at No. 10. Her last overall Top 10 Billboard 100 hit was the 2020 remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Her new album, Renaissance, will be released on July 29.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!