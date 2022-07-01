Beyoncé releases cover art, inspiration for new album, ‘Renaissance’

The singer's seventh solo studio album, a follow-up to 2016's triple-platinum "Lemonade," will be released on July 29.

Beyoncé unveiled the cover art for her forthcoming “Renaissance” album on Thursday. The superstar singer also disclosed some new details about the creative process behind the album.

The 28-time Grammy Award-winner posted her new album cover art on her Instagram page. In an apparent nod to Lady Godiva, she is perched astride what looks like a horse shown in x-ray vision. Against a black backdrop — her head turned toward the camera — she is scantily clad in a silver outfit and silver sandals. Her Godiva-like tresses fall along one shoulder and down her back.

In the caption on the cover art, Beyoncé explained that she made “Renaissance” amid the COVID-19 pandemic when millions faced shutdowns. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

The singer said she wanted to create just the right environment for this latest record. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she said. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

That sentiment is heard throughout the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” released on June 20. The house music track, which samples the 1992 Robin S. dance hit, “Show Me Love,” contains lyrics that encourage liberation:

Got motivation/ I done found me a new foundation/ And I’m taking my new salvation/ And Imma build me a new foundation

Beyoncé ends the caption by expressing her hope that fans will find “joy” in the album.

“Renaissance” will be released on July 29. It is the follow-up to her triple-platinum 2016 album, “Lemonade.”

