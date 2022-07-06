Wendy Williams’ website and YouTube channel deleted weeks after finale

The official website, production site, and YouTube channel attached to "The Wendy Williams Show" have mysteriously vanished from the internet.

Just weeks following the final episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” fans have taken to social media after the official YouTube account and sites associated with the beloved talk show host have mysteriously vanished from the internet.

Last month, “The Wendy Williams Show” bid fans farewell after 14 years on the air, albeit without Williams in the host chair. For over a year, Williams was dealing with major health issues, causing her to step back from the series as a rotating set of hosts stepped in to keep it going, including Sherri Shepherd, Vivica Fox, and others.

While fans were devastated by the end of the series, much of the content — including her opening “Hot Topics” sessions and headline-making interviews — was still available to watch on the official YouTube channel for the series. As of this week, however, the content is nowhere to be found, leaving fans upset that they have no internet access to their favorite Wendy clips, Variety reports.

Apparently, the hundreds of hours of clips previously accessible on YouTube are now unavailable. When searching various search engines, there are no results, while .com domains “wendywilliamsproductions” and “wendyshow,” no longer direct fans to the previous pages. “‘Wendywilliamsproductions’ is listed as available under a GoDaddy auction, while ‘wendyshow’ pulls up a DNS error,” per Variety.

They are trying to erase Wendy Williams' legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 4, 2022

So… they booted Wendy Williams from her show that she worked nearly 14 years to build, deleted its official YouTube, and social media accounts…



This is why ownership becomes important because I can’t believe they’re pissing all over her legacy like this. pic.twitter.com/Glt7Bwz97A — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 5, 2022

I really feel some type of way the Wendy Williams YouTube channel is gone. — Assanté (@heyassante) July 4, 2022

As theGrio previously reported, Shepherd, who is getting her own talk show this fall in the timeslot that “The Wendy Williams Show” previously held, hosted the final episode that aired last month. “There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media,” the comedian and actress said during the finale.

While no official announcements or deals have been made, it has been reported that Williams may be setting up her new chapter in the podcast world, according to TMZ. In a recent TMZ Live interview, Williams said, “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show.”

