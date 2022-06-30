Wendy Williams moving on to podcasts and footwear line inspired by loss of feeling in her feet

The "queen of media" says she is "100% retired" from television.

Wendy Williams is ready to pursue new projects now that her beloved daytime talk show has ended after 13 years on the air.

Speaking to TMZ Live, the “queen of media” revealed that she’s ready to enter the world of podcasting now that she is “100% retired” from television.

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter on July 23, 2019 at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” Williams said.

She also dished about her health issues, telling the outlet that she “can only feel maybe 5% of my feet” because of her ongoing struggle with Lymphedema. The health battle has inspired Williams to possibly turn her pain into profit. She is considering launching a line of sneakers for people suffering from the condition that causes swelling in an arm or leg because of blockage in the lymphatic system.

“I’ve got enough money to do something else,” she told TMZ.

“Where will I go? I’m not sure. Europe? To France? Wherever I want to go,” she said about her journey ahead.

Williams was absent from the farewell festivities that closed out her talk show on June 17. As reported previously by theGrio, guest host Sherri Shepherd signed off and noted that it was an “honor and privilege” to be part of the program, calling it a “bittersweet moment.”

“If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take, her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature ‘Ask Wendy’ segments and of course, y’all, her famous ‘How you doin’?’ Absolutely,” said Shepherd during the finale episode. “And I wanna say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many, so many.”

The final episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” featured a video tribute to Williams, who had been sidelined since July 2021 because of health reasons. Earlier this year she told “Good Morning America” that she planned to return to her show “bigger and brighter than ever.”

“[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” Williams told “GMA” in March. “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

She added, “I’m very comfortable. You know, my partners with the show — everybody’s ready,” she said. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Shepherd will fill Williams’ timeslot with her own talk show, “Sherri,” set to air this fall.

