Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for Senate, reportedly did not tell staff about unknown children

The former NFL star’s campaign has been marred by controversy, yet still, Walker handily won the Georgia Republican Senate primary.

Herschel Walker and his bid for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat has been saddled with controversy from the start, but one instance stood in contrast to his family-man image.

In a recent report from The Daily Beast, it was revealed that not only did the former NFL star attempt to keep three of his children out of the public spotlight — which had been previously reported about — he also reportedly lied to his campaign staff about them.

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Photo: Getty Images)

Walker is currently in the middle of his campaign for the U.S. Senate against current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, yet despite the recent snafus on Walker’s part, some poll numbers indicate a tight race is ahead. However, it’s worth noting that one poll from Quinnipiac University showed Warnock with a strong 10-point lead over Walker.

By way of an explosive pair of exclusive stories from The Daily Beast in June, it came out that Walker, 60, denied rumors that he had other children other than what was publicly known.

The first report from The Daily Beast revealed that Walker fathered a son, who is a minor, adding that the mother of the child took Walker to court for paternity and child support about a decade ago. The outlet added that the boy lives some 1,500 miles away from Walker and that the Republican senatorial hopeful has little contact with the child.

After The Daily Beast ran that story, it came out in the following report that Walker had another pair of children, an adult daughter fathered while Walker was in college, and another minor boy.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Christian Walker, 22, was the only child Walker seemingly acknowledged, with that son campaigning online on behalf of his father. The ages of the boys, whose names the outlet did not reveal out of privacy concerns, are 13 and 10. The age of the daughter was not listed.

Campaign aides reportedly came to Walker last winter after whispers of the hidden children began to swirl about, but those claims were shot down by the candidate. However, the staff members, anticipating a denial, showed proof that Walker was indeed the father of another child unbeknownst to the campaign. Walker would later admit to being the father but said that the chatter of other children should be ignored but that too was proven to be true.

Beyond Walker trying to keep knowledge of his children from the public eye, he has also faced claims of domestic violence, gaffes during public speaking appearances, shadowy business practices, and more.

Walker has enjoyed endorsements from the likes of former president Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. John Thune (D-S.D.). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t fully endorse Walker but said last year in a quote to Politico that he would be a “good candidate.”

