Tessa Thompson, on reprising Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ says ‘It’s really exciting’

The actress first appeared as Valkyrie in the third Thor film, "Thor: Ragnarok."

All hail king Valkyrie! The fan-favorite character played by Tessa Thompson is back for another Thor-themed adventure in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” TheGrio caught up with the actress and broke down her work in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), how her character has grown and more.

From her introduction in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” to a thrilling appearance in “Avengers: Endgame,” Thompson’s Valkyrie has become an immensely popular addition to the MCU. This latest film in the Thor series finds Valkyrie deep in her new role as king of New Asgard, ruling her people and protecting them from various threats alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (the Mighty Thor).

Tessa Thompson attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 5, 2022, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

To meet Valkyrie in this new chapter of her life was special, Thompson told theGrio. “It was really exciting to get to have Taika [director Taika Waititi] sort of pitch me early ideas and for me to pitch him ideas back and forth and for us to collaborate on where we find this character,” she explained.

“I was really struck by this idea of this person who has been this dedicated warrior. [She’s] basically like a career soldier for thousands and thousands of years and has always been serving her people. She sort of loses her way, loses her community, her sense of belonging, and has a tough time and struggles with that, and then I think gets to a real good place.”

Although Valkyrie is in a more secure place as king of New Asgard, something is still missing in her life, which Thompson was excited to explore. “[She] suddenly is given this new title, this leadership, and is so excited to represent her people but also is missing something that’s been lost … a sense of adventure, and action and a sense of purpose that she has just been used to.”



Tessa Thompson attends the Marvel Studios “Thor: Love And Thunder” Los Angeles premiere on June 23, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She added, “I think especially after two years of really intense COVID and like myself not working and having to question and think around identity and how much of our images of ourself has to do with what we do, I think it was a really interesting time to then go back and sort of explore these themes in this context of a superhero movie.”

Thompson also spoke about the joy of being on such a collaborative set and the balance of work and play it takes to make a superhero film. “Inside of all of this chaos and zaniness, you also have to really believe and invest. I think that dichotomy between those two ways of being is really fun and fascinating and also a really rare challenge you don’t get to do in many films.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theaters on Friday, July 8.

