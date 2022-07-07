For World Chocolate Day, the best chocolate in each state, according to Yelp. You’re welcome!

When eaten in moderation in its pure form, dark chocolate can be a good source of nutrients.

Today is World Chocolate Day and chocolate lovers around the world are satisfying their sweet tooth by indulging in decadent chocolate bars, cookies, cakes and desserts.

Chocolate derives from cacao plants, which were first found in ancient Mesoamerica (much of what is now Mexico and Central America) more than 4,000 years ago, Newsweek noted. The Olmec civilization in Latin America was the first to turn cacao into chocolate. The Olmecs reportedly drank liquid chocolate (free of sugar) during rituals and used it for medicinal purposes.

Chocolate derives from cacao plants, which were first found in ancient Mesoamerica (present-day Mexico) more than 4,000 years ago. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Centuries later, the Mayans and Aztecs deemed liquid chocolate to be a magical brew and both civilizations drank it during birth, marriage and death rituals. The Aztecs believed the god Quetzalcoatl gifted them with chocolate and they created an herby chocolate-based concoction called “xocolatl” (which translators to “bitter water”) that they drank in preparation for war and used as an aphrodisiac.

Chocolate reached Europe in the 16th century and was initially used as a medicine before people started adding sugar, honey and vanilla to it. It would become a preferred drink of Europe’s wealthy elite for years. That changed when Dutch chemist Coenraad van Houten invented a “cocoa press” in 1828 that separated the fat from the roasted beans, leaving a powder. Importantly, the cocoa press allowed for the mass production of chocolate, making it more affordable for the masses, who used the powder and milk to make what is now known as hot chocolate.

British chocolatier J.S. Fry & Sons was the first to create the dark chocolate bar in 1847 by combining cocoa butter (or fat) and liquor with sugar, then molding it. Nearly 30 years later, in 1875, to this mixture Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter and businessman Henri Nestlé added milk, resulting in milk chocolate. The rest, as they say, is history as chocolate increased in popularity.

Americans reportedly spend billions of dollars a year on chocolate and most prefer milk chocolate, and it is beloved worldwide for its taste and versatility.

Dark chocolate — when eaten in moderation in its pure form — can be a good source of nutrients such as magnesium, zinc, iron, phosphorus, and copper, according to WebMD. Raw dark chocolate that has been minimally processed is healthier than milk chocolate and white chocolate.

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Chocolate bars move down the production line. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In honor of World Chocolate Day (July 7), which dates to 2009, below is a list of some of the best chocolate shops in every state and Canada, via Yelp:

Alaska (Anchorage): Alaska Wild Berry Products

Alabama (Gulf Shores): Chocolate Corner & Ice Cream

Arkansas (Bentonville): Markham & Fitz

Arizona (Scottsdale): Zak’s Chocolate

California (Idyllwild): El Buen Cacao

Colorado (Denver): Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee

Connecticut (Goshen): Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates

DC (Washington): The Chocolate House

Delaware (Rehoboth Beach): Snyder’s Candy

Florida (Lauderdale by the Sea): Jan’s Homemade Candies

Georgia (Atlanta): Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate

Hawaii (Naalehu): Paradise Meadows, South Point Road

Iowa (Ames): Chocolaterie Stam – Ames

Idaho (Boise): The Chocolat Bar

Illinois (Chicago): Chocolat Uzma

Indiana (Indianapolis): SoChatti

Kansas (Wichita): Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates

Kentucky (Louisville): Art Eatables

Louisiana (New Orleans): Southern Candymakers

Massachusetts (Jamaica Plain): cacao

Maryland (Baltimore): Pure Chocolate By Jinji

Maine (Lubec): Monica’s Chocolates

Michigan (Grand Rapids): Mokaya

Minnesota (Saint Paul): Legacy Chocolates

Missouri (Kansas City): Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates

Mississippi (Jackson): Nandy’s Candy

Montana (Bozeman): La Châtelaine Chocolat Co.

Nebraska (Lincoln): The Chocolate Season

Nevada (Gardnerville): Chocolate Shoppe

New Hampshire (Manchester): Dancing Lion Chocolate

New Jersey (Merchantville): Aunt Charlotte”s Candies & Gifts

New Mexico (Taos): Chokolà

New York (New York): Confectionery (particularly the Harlem Chocolate Factory)

North Carolina (Raleigh): Escazú Chocolates

North Dakota (Fargo): Sweet Dreams Confections

Ohio (Grandview Heights): Pure Imagination Chocolatier

Oklahoma (Norman): Apple Tree Chocolate

Oregon (Portland): JinJu Patisserie

Pennsylvania (Hellertown): Dolce Patisserie

Rhode Island (Warwick): Trinity Confections

South Carolina (Charleston): Christophe Artisan Chocolatier-Patissier

South Dakota (Deadwood): Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates

Tennessee (Chattanooga): The Hot Chocolatier

Texas (San Antonio): Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie

Utah (Springdale): Springdale Candy Company

Vermont (Stowe): Laughing Moon Chocolates

Virginia (Alexandria): Fleurir Hand Grown Chocolates

Washington (Seattle): Intrigue Chocolate

West Virginia (Vienna): Holl’s Chocolate

Wisconsin (Milwaukee): Indulgence Chocolatiers

