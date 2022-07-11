Allen Media Group’s ‘We the People with Judge Lauren Lake’ cleared in 95% of U.S. TV markets

Lake previously appeared on the Emmy Award-winning series 'Lauren Lake's Paternity Court'

In an exciting announcement, Allen Media Group has revealed that its 68th and newest television series, “We the People with Judge Lauren Lake,” has been cleared in 95% of U.S. television markets.

Over the years, Allen Media Group has found itself at the forefront of court TV, becoming the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming across the globe in just 13 years. Now, AMG is adding a brand new series to its slate with “We the People with Judge Lauren Lake.”

The one-hour series will be available in fall 2022 to broadcast television stations, global platforms, cable networks and digital distribution.

“We the People with Judge Lauren Lake,” from Allen Media Group, has been cleared in 95% of U.S. television markets. It will begin airing in fall 2022. (Image courtesy of Allen Media Group)

Allen Media Group founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen said in a statement regarding the new series, “We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add ‘We the People with Judge Lauren Lake’ to our already stellar portfolio of court shows.” He continued, “Emmy® Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Cristina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett.”

In the statement, Lake expressed her pleasure about the series. “I am very excited about ‘We the People with Judge Lauren Lake’ and I’m thrilled to be working with Byron Allen,” she said. “Byron’s creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series.”

This is not Lake’s first foray into court television. She comes from a previous Emmy Award-winning series, “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court.” The new series now joins the other court series from AMG, including “Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez,” and “Justice with Judge Mablean.”

Currently, “We the People with Judge Lauren Lake” has been cleared with group-owned television stations, including FOX O&Os, CBS O&Os, Nexstar, Tegna, Weigel, Mission, Sinclair, Lockwood, Gray, Entravision, Hearst, Scripps, Corridor, Circle City Broadcasting, Block, Allen Media Broadcasting, Graham, COX Media Group, American Spirit, Bahakel, Sunbeam and the CW 100+.

For more information about Allen Media Group and various programming, visit the official website here.

