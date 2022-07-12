‘The Great Outdoors Series’: Vibe Tribe Adventures

In this episode, we’re hitting the evergreens of Colorado to mountain bike in rural areas with the Denver-based organization.

“The Great Outdoor Series” returns to California where we’ve been road tripping, visiting different Black organizations across the states that are on a mission to change the narrative of Black and Brown people in the outdoor space.

The Chevy Equinox has taken Ciara to the steep mountains and beautiful views of Denver. In this episode, we’re hitting the evergreens of Colorado to mountain bike in rural areas with a Denver-based organization called Vibe Tribe Adventures.

Founder Jessica Newton wants you to find your tribe and have fun while doing it.

Vibe Tribe Adventures wants to help urban communities deepen their natural right to nature through outdoor recreation. Tackling conversations from water safety to outdoor industry employment, Vibe Tribe Adventures aims to make sure our community has the tools to succeed in an industry that doesn’t cater to Black and Brown faces.

Ciara tests her skills on the bike trails as she learns a couple of mountain bike essential skills. We learn how the organization has positively impacted its community as well as advice on how to promote healthier lifestyles. We hope this episode inspires you to hit a bike trail for your own grand adventure!

To learn more about Vibe Tribe Adventures, follow on social media @vibe.tribe.adventures and check out the website at https://vibetribeadventures.org.

