RHOSLC’s Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering charges

The reality TV star is reportedly continuing to film her legal troubles on the series, currently in production for its third season.

More than a year after being indicted and arrested in a federal telemarketing fraud case, Jen Shah of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has pleaded guilty.

Jen Shah in a scene from the “Friendship Roulette” episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” (Photo by: Andrew Peterson/Bravo)





As theGrio previously reported, the reality TV star has made headlines since her arrest in March 2020. In what has been described as a, “wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims throughout the United States,” Shah was arrested “for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.” The arrest, of course, captured the attention of audiences, even spawning a documentary on ABC News and Hulu titled “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.”

Despite the charges, Shah had maintained that she was innocent. Much of the reality TV show’s second season focused on the arrest (which was captured on camera) as well as her fellow castmates’ response to the charges. On Monday, however, Shah appeared in Manhattan in front of U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein and pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In pleading guilty, Shah, “agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million and faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison,” NBC News is reporting. Shah said she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry,” and “agreed with others to commit” wire fraud knowing this would mislead victims.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Shah attorney Priya Chaudhry said, “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters.”

Currently, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is in production and Shah is still working. Confirming her involvement in the upcoming third season of the series, a source close to production told People that all of this is “a very big part of Jen’s story,” adding, “she’s had Meredith [Marks] and Heather [Gay] by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time. Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead guilty.”

Bravo has yet to announce the release date for the third season of RHOSLC.

Shah is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, according to People.

