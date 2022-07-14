Anthony Anderson hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, jokes about ‘Black-ish’ Emmy snub

The series, which ended this year, received only two Emmy nominations for outstanding contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling.

Loading the player...

While hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, Anthony Anderson joked about the Emmy snub of “Black-ish,” asking, “can you believe that sh–?”

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage on June 6, 2022, during ABC’s “BLACK-ISH” Los Angeles special screening event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As theGrio reported earlier this week, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the “74th Primetime Emmy Awards.” While the list revealed some major records being broken and representation for some shows, “Black-ish,” which was once a darling of the Emmys, was all but shut out. It received just two nominations, for outstanding contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling. During his opening monologue (view it on Youtube below), Anderson mentioned the snub.

“You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning,” he asked. “America’s sweetheart — me! That’s right, me. Anthony Anderson. And neither did my show, “Black-ish,” or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross.” He then asked his mother Doris Bowman, who was in the audience, “Can you believe that sh–, mama?”

The actor continued jokingly, “Now I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or “Black-ish” or Tracee … I’m just saying they’re racist.” Then, he explained his reasoning, referencing the shows that did get nominated in the comedy category.

“And you know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? “Barry,” a show about a murderer. And “What We Do in the Shadows,” a show about vampires who murder people. And “Only Murders in the Building,” a show about a podcast about a murder. So “Black-ish” wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all those white-people murder shows.”

As theGrio previously reported, “Black-ish” came to a triumphant close this year after eight seasons. At a celebration of the series finale earlier this year, Anderson opened up about the success of the series, stating that the show, was about, “being unapologetic” and “fighting for what you believe in.”

He continued, “And that’s what made our show appealing. And with the worldwide audience, wanting to better ourselves and live the American dream and have the best for all of our family. That’s what it was all about.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!