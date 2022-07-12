Emmys: Biggest snubs and surprises

"Black-ish" and "This Is Us," once Emmys darlings, were barely on the nominations list.

The Emmys are back. The biggest night in television is set to air on NBC in September and the television academy announced the official nominations list on Tuesday. From snubs for “Black-ish” and “This Is Us” to surprise nominations for Sanaa Lathan and Lizzo, we’ve rounded up the biggest takeaways from the nominations for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

ABC’s “Black-ish” stars Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson, Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, August and Berlin Gross as Devante Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, and Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr. (ABC/Dario Calmese)

Snubs

“Black-ish”

With its final season airing just a few months ago, many expected “Black-ish” to earn some final nominations to send off the show. Sadly, the show received only two nominations, for outstanding contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling. In the past, “Black-ish” has been nominated for major categories including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and more.

“This Is Us”

Another departing series that received almost no love from the Emmys is “This Is Us.” When it premiered in 2017, the drama series was a bit of a darling at the Emmys, enjoying many nominations and wins including one for Sterling K. Brown. Despite its history with the Emmys and 39 nominations during its entire run, “This Is Us” received just one nomination for its final season, for outstanding original music and lyrics.

Denée Benton attends “The Gilded Age” FYC screening at the Whitby Hotel on May 24, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“The Gilded Age”

Also snubbed was “The Gilded Age,” HBO’s period drama from the creators of “Downton Abbey” starring Denée Benton, Christine Baranski and more. While the series enjoyed positive reviews and has already been picked up for a second season, it did not receive any love in the performance categories or even for best drama series. The lone nomination the series received is for outstanding production design.

Surprises

Actress Sanaa Lathan attends HBO’s “Native Son” screening at Guggenheim Museum on April 1, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

Sanaa Lathan for “Succession”

Despite some major snubs, the Emmy nominations included some exciting surprises, including a nomination for Sanaa Lathan in “Succession.” Her first Emmy nod ever, the actress earned the recognition for outstanding guest actress in a drama series. Lathan joined the acclaimed series in its third season as Lisa Arthur, a high-powered attorney whose help is wanted by the entire Roy family as members battle it out for the throne of their media conglomerate.

Natasha Rothwell for “The White Lotus”

Congratulations are also in order for “Insecure” alum Natasha Rothwell, who starred as Belinda in the HBO series “The White Lotus.” She joins the nominations list under outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. Rothwell took to Instagram to celebrate her nomination, thanking the people who have supported her over the years. Check out her video below:

“Abbott Elementary” makes history

ABC’s hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” received a whole lot of love in the Emmys nominations list, including in the supporting actress category. Both Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, who play Barbara Howard and principal Ava Coleman respectively, are nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, competing with each other.

A scene from the “Ava vs. Superintendent” episode of “Abbott Elementary.” Janelle James (second from left) is an Emmy nominee, as is creator Quinta Brunson (right). Other cast members shown are Reginald C. Hayes, Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti. (ABC/Ser Baffo)

As theGrio previously reported, “Abbott Elementary” has been a hit for ABC, nearly quadrupling in ratings since it premiered earlier this year. Quinta Brunson breaks records with these nominations as well, becoming the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations in comedy categories in the same year. The series has already been renewed for season 2, which is set to air this fall.

Lizzo

It looks like Lizzo may be coming for the EGOT! The Grammy Award-winning singer received her first Emmy nomination this year for her unscripted competition series, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” On Instagram, Lizzo went live to celebrate the news, which comes just as her new studio album is set to drop this Friday.

