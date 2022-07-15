5 things to watch with the family this weekend

Netflix alone has three titles ready to stream this weekend for the whole family, including a Kung Fu Panda series

From a new season of “Karma’s World” to “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” in theaters, theGrio has a list of five things perfect to watch with the family this weekend.

Karma’s World

Karma’s World S2. Asiahn Bryant as Karma in episode 201 of Karma’s World Season 2 cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“Karma’s World” is back! The hit Netflix children’s series from Ludacris has returned for its third season, with all nine episodes currently streaming on the service. Fusing catchy music with gorgeous animation, the series follows, “a young middle school aged girl who, through the power of her music, learns to stay true to herself. “Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor,” Netflix’s official description explains.

With the third season, Karma’s story continues as she develops her voice, learns about her history and even takes a stab at creating her own girl group with her friends. Check out the trailer for season 3 of Karma’s World below, streaming now on Netflix.

The Sea Beast

Another exciting animated adventure from Netflix is “The Sea Beast,” their latest film premiering on the service on Friday. Directed and written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (“Moana,” “Big Hero Six”), the film follows Maisie Brumble, a young girl who sneaks onto Jacob Holland’s (a famous monster hunter’s) ship. The two embark on an unexpected journey that critics are calling “thrilling” and “gorgeously rendered.”

Check out the trailer for “The Sea Beast” below, which is available to stream now on Netflix.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Looking to get out of the house this weekend? There are plenty of films to check out at movie theaters this weekend for the whole family, including the new animated film, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” The film from Rob Minkoff (“The Lion King,” “The Haunted Mansion”), reimagines the classic Mel Brooks film Blazing Saddles with cats and dogs.

The movie introduces viewers too Hank (voiced by Michael Cera), a hound who becomes the town samurai for a village of cats. Under the guidance of Sensei Jimbo (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), Hank “must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day.”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is in theaters now.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight S1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2022

“Kung Fu Panda” fans are in for a treat this weekend. On Sunday, the next installment in the popular franchise, “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” premieres on Netflix. The animated series reunited viewers with Po (Jack Black) as he is, “wrongfully accused of misusing a magical weapon.” This leads the Kung Fu Panda on an adventure to redeem himself and clear his name alongside a “no-nonsense English knight,” Wandering Blade.

Thor: Love and Thunder

For a more action packed adventure at the movie theaters this weekend, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is still charming audiences after a successful first weekend at the box office. The fourth Thor film sees the titular hero once again team up with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and more to face their biggest foe yet: Gorr the God Butcher.

With vibrant colors, exciting action and a throwback soundtrack, the film is perfect for the whole family with aspects that cover all ages of fans. TheGrio sat down with Thompson to discuss the film, and the actress broke down joining the MCU and telling such a layered and fun story. Check out our interview with Thompson below:

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is in theaters now.

