Allen Media, HBCU GO, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference partner to distribute HBCU games and events

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group — which owns theGrio and the free streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — has announced a distribution partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA).

According to a statement from AMG, the partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division II HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) conference sporting events.

Byron Allen’s company, Allen Media Group, has announced a distribution partnership with the CIAA through the company’s free streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. (Photo courtesy of Allen Media Group)

This is the second consecutive year HBCU GO will distribute programming for the CIAA across all sports, including football, basketball and Olympic sports. The partnership, which begins with the fall 2022-23 season, will include live coverage of more than 30 CIAA games and events.

“The rich history and legacy of the CIAA and the athletes that have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO,” Allen said. “We’re committed to building on our already robust slate of sports programming by providing more HBCU games than any other network, and now our fans and alumni across the globe can follow all their favorite teams.”

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said in the statement, “Our team believes this partnership and working with a multimedia platform such as HBCU GO to amplify the voice of the HBCU experience is a true value for our member institutions. We appreciate the support and commitment of the network to elevate the exposure and enhance the value of academics and the athletic programs.”

