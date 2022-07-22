Grammy academy sets date for 2023 awards show

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will air on Feb. 5.

The Recording Academy announced that the “65th Grammy Awards” will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.

In addition to the live CBS broadcast, the 2023 Grammys will stream live to Paramount+. This will mark the ceremony’s return to the venue formerly known as the Staples Center. The “64th Grammy Awards” took place in April in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Last month, the Recording Academy announced that five new categories will be introduced for the 2023 Grammy Awards. They are Songwriter of the Year (non-classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Americana Music Performance as well as Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for “Leave The Door Open” on April 3, 2022, during the “64th Grammy Awards” at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Songwriter of the Year award will be given during the eligibility period to a songwriter who has written at least five songs on which he or she has no performer or producer credit. A special award of merit will be given to a song that inspires social change.

“It’s always the right time to recognize music that’s changing the world,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy president, in the statement announcing the categories. “I think it deserves a special recognition. These songs are important and impactful. We want to make sure we’re honoring and celebrating that artform. This is a great way to do that.”

Nominees for the the awards will be announced on Nov. 15. At the “64th Grammy Awards,” pianist/composer Jon Batiste was the big winner, earning five top honors out of his leading 11 nominations. The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” band leader took home the Album of the Year award for “We Are.”

Silk Sonic, the supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, swept its first Grammys as a duo, winning all four categories in which it was nominated. The group’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The “65th Grammy Awards” will announce performers, presenters and a host on a later date.

The ceremony will air live on CBS from the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

