Dave Chappelle joins Chris Rock, Kevin Hart on stage in New York

Chappelle performed for more than 20 minutes at Madison Square Garden during Rock and Hart's "Only Headliners Allowed" mini-tour.

Loading the player...

Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s comedy show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Chappelle showed up unannounced during Rock and Hart’s “Only Headliners Allowed” July mini-tour. The two scheduled five dates at New York and New Jersey venues from July 21 to July 25. Chappelle came on stage at Madison Square Garden with no introduction — cigarette in hand — to thunderous applause.

Comedians Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle and Kevin Hart traded insults at the end of the Rock-Hart “Only Headliner’s Allowed” mini-tour comedy show on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Earlier in the evening, Chappelle made a surprise appearance before the very appreciative crowd.

“Had to sneak my way in here,” Chappelle said to the crowd at the beginning of a 22-minute set, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comic joked about his Hollywood Bowl attacker and cancel culture as well as his recent show cancellation in Minneapolis. His July 20 show at First Avenue was canceled and moved to Varsity Theater after concerns from fans over his controversial jokes about transgender people.

Chappelle told the audience, “despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m OK, and I appreciate the support.” The Grammy Award-winning comedian has been the subject of backlash because of comments he made in his 2021 Netflix special, “The Closer,” that have been perceived as anti-LGBTQ.

At the end of the evening, Chappelle joined Rock and Hart on stage. For 10 minutes, the three comedy superstars slung jokes upon one another before Hart gifted Rock with a live goat wearing a gold chain, implying that Rock was the greatest of all time.

After the show, Hart took to his Instagram page to recall the big moment. “Last night was by far the best moment of my career….I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…,” Hart wrote. “Just know that last night was the true definition of a ‘EPIC NIGHT’ …..I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the Garden will never be done again.”

Rock and Hart conclude their “Only Headliners Allowed” mini-tour on Monday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Rock and Chappelle will co-headline a stand-up show in London at the O2 Arena on Sept. 3.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!