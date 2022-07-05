Macy Gray called out for trans comments on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’

Gray told the host, "just because you change your body parts doesn't make you a woman."

Loading the player...

Macy Gray is getting called out after the singer-songwriter appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Gray, 54, made comments that many online are characterizing as transphobic. She said, “just because you change your body parts doesn’t make you a woman.”

Macy Gray arrives at NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ Week 2 Red Carpet on March 28, 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

On Monday, the “I Try” singer appeare on Piers Morgan’s show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” The two discussed their perception of gender identity and the use of pronouns and Gray said “the whole he, she, they is getting confusing.”

The conversation transitioned to trans rights and Gray seemed to agree with Morgan’s opinion of supporting trans rights but not when “people born to obvious superior physical bodies” play sports with cisgendered players. Then, Gray made the statements that have received the most backlash online.

“I totally agree, and I will say this and everybody’s going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman,” she said. “Sorry … I know that for a fact, like if you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.”

Continued Gray, “Women go through a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Later, she told Morgan that she “doesn’t think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

"Just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry."



Don't miss Piers Morgan's interview with singer Macy Gray on tonight's show.



TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Gray is now one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter. Many criticized the singer for perceived transphobic comments. One user wrote, “Everything going on in the world right now and Macy Gray decides to use her platform to instead call out people who are already oppressed and attempt to invalidate them.”

Morgan, who has a history of being called out for anti-trans rhetoric, defended Gray on Twitter. Hours after his show went live, he tweeted, “Macy Gray, as she predicted, is already being abused, hounded, shamed & branded ‘transphobic’ by the usual vile, vicious mob who attack women that defend women’s rights. I stand with you @MacyGraysLife – thanks for your courage and honesty.”

On Tuesday morning, JK Rowling, who in recent years has come under fire numerous times for anti-trans rhetoric, defended Gray. She wrote in a tweet, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!