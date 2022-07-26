Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child, first with model Bre Tiesi

Cannon wrote in her IG posts, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!"

Loading the player...

Television personality Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child — a son — his first with model Bre Tiesi.

According to People, Tiesi made the announcement Monday on Instagram, writing, “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.”

Nick Cannon at “Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together” at The GRAMMY Museum last month in Los Angeles. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She added of Cannon: “Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

In the comments of her post, Cannon wrote, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!”

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you!” He continued. “Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

The baby is Tiesi’s first, and Cannon has confirmed that he is expecting even more children. Last month, he appeared on the Lip Service podcast, where, when asked if he is expecting three more children, he said, “I don’t know, it could be.”

He added: “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…,” trailing off while referencing the birth of three children with two women in 2021.

Earlier this year, Cannon talked to Men’s Health about being active in the lives of his children, saying, “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.”

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school,” he said, “via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!