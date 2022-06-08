Nick Cannon says he’ll have more babies this year

The father of eight is expecting at least four children this year.

Nick Cannon has revealed that he is expecting multiple babies by multiple women this year.

The 41-year-old actor, rapper and TV host appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Lip Service podcast and confirmed that he has three more kids on the way, PEOPLE reports.

Talk show host Nick Cannon enjoys himself on the set of “Nick Cannon” at Metropolitan Studios in New York. (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“It says you have three babies on the way, is that true or false?” host Angela Yee asked.

The father of eight responded, “When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at?” adding, “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022 … if you thought the number was big last year.”

Last year, Cannon welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen — with Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically died on Dec. 5 after a brain cancer diagnosis.

As reported previously by theGrio, Cannon’s other children include twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with his ex, Brittany Bell.

Cannon is expecting a child next month with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, De La Rosa is expecting another child with the star, TMZ reports.

Earlier this year, Cannon revealed that his therapist suggested he embark on a celibacy journey.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he disclosed on his talk show at the time.

During his appearance on Tuesday’s installment of Lip Service, Cannon touched on his previous remarks about his very brief vow of celibacy.

“So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October … I didn’t even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously, I started going through some stuff … I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December … the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina and that’s gonna cure it all.’ “

Cannon continued: “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f_ _ king like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong … I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy; I was dealing with a lot.”

