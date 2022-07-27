Company co-founded by LeBron James trademarks infamous phrase ‘Shut up and dribble’

An "athletic empowerment brand" James co-founded recently filed to trademark the notable diss a Fox News host spewed at him.

It is often said that “he who laughs last laughs longest,” and LeBron James’ most recent power move may be a perfect example.

An “athletic empowerment brand” co-founded by the NBA superstar recently filed to trademark the phrase “Shut up and dribble,” the infamous diss spewed at James by Fox News Channel figure Laura Ingraham after he criticized then-President Donald Trump in 2018, according to USA Today.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns earlier this month during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The comments came in February 2018 after James criticized Trump following an incident of vandalism at his Los Angeles home, which was sprayed with a racial slur.

“The climate is hot,” James said, at the time. “The number-one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a [expletive] about the people.”

Ingraham said on her Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, that James is “someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

“Keep the political comments to yourselves,” she added. “Shut up and dribble.”

In the summer of 2020, in response to Ingraham, James tweeted, “If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see.”

According to the United States Trademark and Patent Office filing earlier this week by Uninterrupted, Inc., which is owned in part by James, the phrase “Shut up and dribble” may be used on such items as “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”

Under their trademark, entertainment services such as video, music and games, plus social media posts, could also be created.

