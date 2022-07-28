Newark Museum of Art exhibits feature photos of Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, other jazz legends

The two photo exhibitions are on view through Aug. 21.

The Newark Museum of Art is featuring photos — some little-known — of jazz luminaries in two exhibits: “Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection” and “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic,” according to Variety.

Louis Armstrong, shown in this October 1960 photo, is featured in “Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection,” a photo exhibit of figures who would become jazz legends. It is currently on view through Aug. 21 at the Newark Museum of Art. (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

“The Museum is honored to welcome the return of two luminaries in a collection that offers a new insight into a significant era in both jazz history and our city’s history,” said Linda C. Harrison, director and CEO of The Newark Museum of Art in New Jersey. “We hope visitors will recognize our vibrant community among the vivid dialogue and unfolding narratives this exhibition holds.”

“Jazz Greats” is an exhibition of 33 photographs by 15 photographers, taken between the 1920s and 1980s. It features many who would become jazz legends, stills of performances of amateur musicians and audience shots. Included are images of Holiday, Miles Davis, John and Alice Coltrane, Eric Dolphy, Louis Armstrong, Eartha Kitt, Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie.

The photographers featured in the “Jazz Greats” exhibit are among the most decorated in their field. William Gottlieb, for instance, who was well known for capturing musicians during the 1930s and 1940s. Michael Abramsone was famous for his chronicles of Chicago nightlife. Milt Hinton — who, aside from photographing legends like Armstrong, Gillespie, and Fitzgerald — was also a jazz bassist.

The “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibit comprises largely unseen images of the singer by the photojournalist in 1957 during her weeklong run at Newark’s Sugar Hill nightclub. Dantzic photographed Holiday both on stage and off stage, capturing intimate moments with her family, friends and her dog, Pepi.

Both exhibitions are on view through Aug. 21 at the Newark Museum of Art.

